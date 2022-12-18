Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas State football kicks off Early Signing Period
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are adding to the pack. Arkansas State football signed JUCO and HS standouts in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Red Wolves recruiting class includes 4 in-state signees: DeAndra Burns (El Dorado), Walker Davis (Benton), Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson), and Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart).
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning with temperatures going in the 40s, but we will end the day in the single digits!. Snow is expected to arrive shortly after lunch and a good part of the...
Kait 8
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
Kait 8
Greene County park sees additional funding
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
Kait 8
Midday Interview: Paragould Church of God meals program
Faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness. Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 12/16/22. Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Midday Interview: Furry Friday with Santa Carvell - 12/16/22. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022...
Kait 8
WINTER WEATHER: Snow expected Thursday, dangerously cold temperatures a bigger concern
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is warning you of the dangerous temperatures that we will see in Region 8 the next few days. Meteorologist Ryan Vaughn says we are still on track to see a major Arctic blast of cold air into Region 8 on Thursday. Current...
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Kait 8
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
Kait 8
Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air will be rolling into our area by Thursday. With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings in Northeast Arkansas will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below,...
Kait 8
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Kait 8
Police department looking to add eyes in the sky
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about. They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.
Kait 8
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Kait 8
LISTEN: Last call for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
