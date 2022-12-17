Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
Fox 59
Arctic blast, howling winds, snow all on the way to Indiana
Nothing has changed in our thinking of this storm since yesterday! We have a tough road ahead tonight and through Saturday…. Rain showers are on the increase this morning and through the early afternoon, while temperatures warm to near 40° in downtown Indianapolis! Winds should remain fairly quiet through the late afternoon too, southeast at 5-15 mph. Be sure to get that last minute shopping done today, if you don’t want to venture out in the brutal cold weather on Friday.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis braces for ‘historic’ winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly every agency in Indianapolis on Wednesday was bracing for the incoming winter weather, calling the upcoming storm “historic.”. Indianapolis could see up to 12 hours of wind chill temperatures at 20 below zero or colder during the winter storm. The National Weather Service said it’s uncommon for the area.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) https://t.co/kzFmvtL4VI https://t.co/vEUYmXOp67. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
WIBC.com
NWS: Update on Winter Storm Warnings Thursday
STATEWIDE — A winter storm is coming to Indiana, and most of the state will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has updated their winter storm watch to a warning. While most of northern to central Indiana will be under a winter storm warning, some counties up north by Lake Michigan are under a blizzard warning.
WISH-TV
What is a flash freeze? Why is it a concern?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is gearing up for a winter storm that will arrive later this week. One of the main worries with this system will be the flash freeze potential Thursday night. In short, a flash freeze is a rapid drop in temperatures to below freezing, which...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
Cold Weather Guidelines for Outdoor Play – How Cold is Too Cold in Indiana & Kentucky?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
WISH-TV
Last-minute steps to prepare for the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm is coming and preparing for it is paramount to your safety. Mary Moran, Emergency Management and Preparedness Director at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, joined Daybreak on Thursday to offer a few tips on winter preparedness. “If you do have to travel,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on dangerous winter storm system approaching central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We're now less than 36 hours away from the much-discussed winter storm and its Arctic front slamming into central Indiana. The main impact takeaways remain high wind, dangerous cold, periods of heavy snow rates Thursday into early Friday morning, the potential of power outages/wind damage, and very slick roads into Christmas morning.
Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
Prepare for the winter storm ahead ❄️
It's advised that Hoosiers get off the roads by the time the winter storm hits around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm
Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Warning now issued for Thursday, Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) reports that the National Weather Service has now declared a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Columbus and south-central Indiana beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday at 1 p.m. The Warning area includes Bartholomew, Johnson, Jackson, Jennings, Brown, Shelby, and Decatur Counties.
wrtv.com
As Indiana winter storm approaches, here's what to know about frostbite
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers prepare for snow and subzero wind chills later this week, emergency department doctors expect to see more cases of frostbite and frostnip over the coming days. WRTV STORM TEAM LATEST: Winter storm to impact Central Indiana ahead of Christmas. Skin affected by frostbite changes color...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WISH-TV
Warming centers and overnight shelters open during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in central Indiana. Indy Parks says three facilities will have “extended hours” for warming centers. Washington Park Family Center will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Cots and basic...
Comments / 1