Nothing has changed in our thinking of this storm since yesterday! We have a tough road ahead tonight and through Saturday…. Rain showers are on the increase this morning and through the early afternoon, while temperatures warm to near 40° in downtown Indianapolis! Winds should remain fairly quiet through the late afternoon too, southeast at 5-15 mph. Be sure to get that last minute shopping done today, if you don’t want to venture out in the brutal cold weather on Friday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO