Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
Related
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating city’s 54th homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the city’s 54th homicide of the year. Last year the city had 57 homicides. Homicide Investigation – 3800 Block of Haywood Street. On December 20, 2022 around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
westsideconnect.com
Tips lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect
The Newman Police Department was able to make an arrest for an armed robbery after receiving multiple tips as to the identity of the suspect. The suspect was identified as Adam Manuel Alves, 38, of Patterson. The armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Newman Foods at...
KCRA.com
Family files wrongful death claim against Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who says their loved one was killed while being taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has now filed a wrongful death claim against the county. The family of Sherrano Stingley, who was taken off life support on Sunday,...
Hospitalized CHP officer returns home after being hit by suspected drunk driver in October
SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October. "To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.Officer Weikert will be returning home...
Man arrested after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Home Depot in Hercules
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot Tuesday night, the Hercules Police Department announced in a report. Police also found several grams of suspected cocaine on his person. Around 6:38 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot at 1625 Sycamore Ave. where […]
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
KCRA.com
No foul play suspected after Carmichael death investigation, Sacramento sheriff says
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that no foul play is suspected after an investigation into an 89-year-old woman's death in Carmichael on Tuesday evening. Deputies had earlier investigated what the sheriff's office called a suspicious death that began with a welfare check after 9:15...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
KCRA.com
Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
Beer cans found in Alameda County deputy’s truck after crash: CHP report
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer found an unusual crash scene on Interstate-580 last month in Livermore. The driver suspected of causing the November 10 wreck was an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, Michael Ziller, and he smelled like alcohol, the CHP officer wrote in his arrest report. CHP Officer Shawn Landers also […]
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
KCRA.com
Sherrano Stingley’s family to file wrongful death claim after Sacramento County arrest
Family members of a man who became unresponsive while being detained by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and who later died said they are filing a wrongful death claim for civil rights violations, according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Sherrano Stingley, 48, was on life support since...
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Comments / 0