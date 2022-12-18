ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating city’s 54th homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the city’s 54th homicide of the year. Last year the city had 57 homicides. Homicide Investigation – 3800 Block of Haywood Street. On December 20, 2022 around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
CARMICHAEL, CA
westsideconnect.com

Tips lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect

The Newman Police Department was able to make an arrest for an armed robbery after receiving multiple tips as to the identity of the suspect. The suspect was identified as Adam Manuel Alves, 38, of Patterson. The armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Newman Foods at...
NEWMAN, CA
KCRA.com

Family files wrongful death claim against Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who says their loved one was killed while being taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has now filed a wrongful death claim against the county. The family of Sherrano Stingley, who was taken off life support on Sunday,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hospitalized CHP officer returns home after being hit by suspected drunk driver in October

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October. "To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.Officer Weikert will be returning home...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway

VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.  
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral

In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570. 
OAKLAND, CA

