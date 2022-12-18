Read full article on original website
Related
Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley and More Helmers Contend for DGA Crown
You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, especially regarding the Directors Guild of America competition. In the history of the DGA awards, only eight winners of the guild have failed to win the Academy Award, most recently Sam Mendes (“1917”), who lost to eventual Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”). Spielberg, Ron Howard and Ben Affleck are the only winners not to receive an Oscar nom for director. This year, Spielberg, who won the Oscar prize twice for helming — “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — finds himself in one of his...
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
The 10 Best Movies of 2022
Here are the best movies of the year, from 'Tár' to 'Aftersun' to 'The Inspection'
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
‘Red River’: John Wayne Refused to Ever Let His Character ‘Cringe’
'Red River' actor John Wayne understood what the audience wanted in his character, so he refused to let Howard Hawks convince him to 'cringe' in the film.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film By National Board Of Review; Spielberg, Farrell, Yeoh Among Honorees
The National Board of Review today named the top-grossing film of 2022 as its Best Film of the year. “Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.” Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal's 'Wicked' Films Related Story Tom Cruise To Receive PGA's David O. Selznick Achievement Award The news comes...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More
Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
Polygon
Let’s yell about the so-called 100 greatest movies of all time
Sight & Sound has released its latest list of the 100 greatest films of all time. The list hits just once a decade and this time it was culled from the top 10 ballots of over 1,600 film critics, academics, programmers, curators, and archivists from around the world. And as you might imagine from a description of the exercise, it’s leaves plenty of room for both appreciation and disagreement.
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has finally arrived on Netflix – and viewers are already gushing over it
The star-studded stop-motion has been called "haunting", "beautiful", and "incredible" by those who have watched it already
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
Apple Studios announces that they've green-lit "Firebug" starring Taron Egerton and reuniting the creative team behind "Black Bird."
Digital Trends
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: Gorgeous, no strings attached
“An ambitious, beautiful adaptation of Carlo Collodi's tale with as much to offer adults as it has for younger audiences.”. Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio has been adapted and reimagined in one form or another countless times, to the point where the adventures of its titular, wooden marionette brought to life have become a generation-spanning touchstone in popular culture. It’s been done so often, in fact, that it’s fair to wonder whether there’s any way to make the 140-year-old tale feel fresh and fascinating.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: how to watch, reviews, and everything we know about the Netflix movie
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio brings a new version of the classic fairy tale to life in 2022. Here is everything we know about the Netflix movie.
Comments / 0