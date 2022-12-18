Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment
Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
Mets' Danny Mendick: Gets one-year deal with Mets
Mendick (knee) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Mendick was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by the White Sox last month but has managed to land a big-league deal with the Mets. The 29-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in June and it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Signs with O's
Givens signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 32-year-old reliever spent the first five-plus years of his career in Baltimore, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between 2015 and 2020. Givens has been consistently reliable for most of his career, and his ability to strike batters out (10.56 career K/9) will allow him to pitch in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2023.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets eyeing Liam Hendriks trade to pair with Edwin Díaz; Orioles' Jorge Mateo getting looks
The 2022-23 MLB offseason continues apace, and that means so, too, do the rumors. Speaking of which, we're here for your daily roundup of rumors. Tuesday's supply can be found below, where demons live. Mets interested in Hendriks. The Mets, already so active this winter, may have designs on a...
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Eduard Bazardo: Joins Baltimore organization
The Orioles signed Bazardo to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bazardo posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022 and a 3.45 in 57.1 with Triple-A Worcester. The righty could find a role in the Orioles' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Dowdy: Signs with Orioles
The Orioles signed Dowdy to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The righty threw 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances for Cincinnati in 2022. His only lengthy MLB stint came in 2019 and went poorly with a 7.25 ERA, so it's unclear when Dowdy will get his first opportunity with Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Padres' Pedro Severino: Headed to San Diego
Severino signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Severino appeared in eight games for the Brewers in 2022, going 4-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI. He'd likely need to beat out either Luis Campusano or Austin Nola to crack the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tests come back negative
Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Gregory Santos: Removed from 40-man roster
The Giants designated Santos (groin) for assignment Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Santos made just two major-league appearances in 2022 and finished the season on the 60-day injured list with a groin strain. It wouldn't be shocking to see him stick with Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2023.
