Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Related
Commanders’ Chase Young to make season debut vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut against the
Patriot fan targeted by Raiders fan in viral video gifted VIP experience to Bengals game
During the final moments of Jerry Edmond’s first NFL game, the Patriots trickled off the field in stunned disbelief, the scoreboard flashed “RAIDERS WIN” and a member of Raider Nation screamed at him from inches away. Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots hope to ensure his...
Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news
As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury.
Commanders DE Chase Young off injury list, will be active vs. 49ers
Commanders DE Chase Young will be active for Saturday's game against the 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls for equal protection of QBs, others: 'No one talking bout guy jumping on my neck'
The NFL has been under fire for their handling of roughing the passer penalties this season. While the amount of roughing the passer penalties is actually down, it does not feel that way since many of the calls are controversial to say the least. Defenders are being flagged for simply having their weight on a quarterback after a sack, which directly flies in the face of what the most physical sport in America is about.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Week 16 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Buffalo Bills will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they travel to Chicago for a meeting with the Bears on Saturday. Buffalo was able to clinch a playoff berth with a 32-29 win over Miami last Saturday, using a last-second field goal to pick up the win. Quarterback Josh Allen ripped apart Miami's defense, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries. The Bills are nine-point favorites in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 16 NFL lines should you target with your Week 16 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 16 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tests come back negative
Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 16 NFL picks: Vikings edge Giants, Chiefs crush Seahawks, 49ers roll over Commanders
Week 15 was not good to me with my picks. In fact, it was one of my worst weeks of the season. So much for getting on a hot streak in the final month. But it's Christmas week, which means the best present I can give you all is a bunch of winners — and that's what I intend to do.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Running Back Rankings: Jerick McKinnon, J.K. Dobbins emerging as big question marks
Before we get to my Week 16 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. I mean … I don't expect him to average 91 yards per game as a receiver every week as he has over the past two weeks, so in that regard, no. But I'm not terribly surprised that his snap share and role continue to grow – it's exactly what we saw last season when he played over 70% of the snaps in every playoff game for the Chiefs. In three playoff games, he averaged over 100 total yards per game, and while I don't expect him to replicate his success on the ground especially – he had 34 carries in three games – I think something like five-plus targets per game is a reasonable expectation. They clearly trust him, with Isiah Pacheco much more of a change-of-pace back in an offense that doesn't really want to run the ball much. Both are decent starting options, but McKinnon seems like clearly the better one with his pass-catching role.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Coach hoping he'll play Week 16
Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Walker (ankle) will play Thursday against the Jets, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports. Walker exited the Week 14 win over the Titans and sat out the Week 15 win over Dallas, but the rookie first overall pick is hoping to make his return in Week 16 against the Jets. He has 3.5 sacks through 13 NFL games.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
Comments / 0