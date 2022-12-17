ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
WASHINGTON STATE
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61

AUBURN (10-2) Broome 9-17 0-0 18, Moore 5-6 0-1 12, J.Williams 6-10 4-5 18, Green 2-9 6-7 11, Jasper 1-2 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-2 0-1 2, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Traore 1-2 0-2 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 3, Westry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-59 10-16 84.
AUBURN, WA
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60

ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland hosts Toronto following Siakam's 52-point game

Toronto Raptors (14-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Pascal Siakam scored 52 points in the Raptors' 113-106 victory against the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers are 15-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads...
CLEVELAND, OH
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52

DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
DENVER, CO
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64

Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
FORT COLLINS, CO
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Dallas120—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Robertson), 14:49. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 2 (Kostin, Bouchard), 15:55. Second Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 9 (Marchment, Benn), 0:27. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 15 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:36 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Janmark), 8:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Marchment, Lundkvist), 17:56 (pp). Third Period_7, Edmonton,...
DALLAS, TX
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 16:09. Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 5:04; Spurgeon, MIN (Holding), 11:29; Zegras, ANA (Hooking), 12:30; Benoit, ANA (Cross Checking), 16:38; Strome, ANA (Tripping), 19:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Vegas014—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Illegal Check to Head), 14:48. Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by McBain (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:13. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas,...
ARIZONA STATE
Louisville 81, DePaul 67

LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67

GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
SPOKANE, WA
NBAGL Glance

Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
WISCONSIN STATE

