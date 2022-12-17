Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61
AUBURN (10-2) Broome 9-17 0-0 18, Moore 5-6 0-1 12, J.Williams 6-10 4-5 18, Green 2-9 6-7 11, Jasper 1-2 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-2 0-1 2, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Traore 1-2 0-2 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 3, Westry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-59 10-16 84.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60
ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Toronto following Siakam's 52-point game
Toronto Raptors (14-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Pascal Siakam scored 52 points in the Raptors' 113-106 victory against the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers are 15-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3
Dallas120—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Robertson), 14:49. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 2 (Kostin, Bouchard), 15:55. Second Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 9 (Marchment, Benn), 0:27. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 15 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:36 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Janmark), 8:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Marchment, Lundkvist), 17:56 (pp). Third Period_7, Edmonton,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 16:09. Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 5:04; Spurgeon, MIN (Holding), 11:29; Zegras, ANA (Hooking), 12:30; Benoit, ANA (Cross Checking), 16:38; Strome, ANA (Tripping), 19:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Vegas014—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Illegal Check to Head), 14:48. Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by McBain (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:13. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas,...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
Comments / 0