Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4) Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Dixon 3-4 1-2 7, Carr 7-13 4-4 21, Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Van Lith 7-17 2-2 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 4-5 0-0 11, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 10-11 81. DEPAUL (9-4) Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Morrow...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52
Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 3, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2, James...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79
OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
Porterville Recorder
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Calvary Christian Academy 32. Chicago ( SSICP) 63, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 23. De La Salle 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 36. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
