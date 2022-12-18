Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 16:58:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 20:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY HAWAII THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna Snow and wintry mix will impact the region through early this afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing. Only 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected, but travel will be be slick before precipitation changes over to rain this afternoon. Allow for extra time to travel to your destination this morning, or delay unnecessary travel until this afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 7 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/08 PM 4.9 0.2 0.8 N/A None 23/09 AM 5.5 0.8 0.4 N/A Minor 23/09 PM 4.2 -0.5 0.0 N/A None 24/10 AM 5.1 0.4 0.0 N/A None 24/10 PM 4.4 -0.3 0.2 N/A None
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Tidal influence has led to a rise in levels along the Saint Johns River at Astor overnight with levels holding steady around 2.6 to 2.7 ft over the next day. Once the astronomical high tides subside later this week, northerly winds behind an approaching front will keep levels from returning to a steady decline, but that is expected to resume late into the weekend. Astor is forecast to drop below Minor Flood Stage by the middle of next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 2.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EST Thursday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.6 Thu 9 am 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.4
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin and Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Schuyler; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins Snow and wintry mix will impact the region through early this afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing. Only 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected, but travel will be be slick before precipitation changes over to rain this afternoon. Allow for extra time to travel to your destination this morning, or delay unnecessary travel until this afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 09:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Scott A snow squall will affect Eastern Rock island...Western Whiteside...Northwestern Henry...Southeastern Jo daviess...Carroll Stephenson...Southeastern Jackson...Eastern Scott and Eastern Clinton counties through 1015 AM CST At 914 AM CST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Winslow to Rock Island Arsenal. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and observations. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Freeport, East Moline, Morrison, Mount Carroll, Silvis, Milan, Colona, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Fulton, Savanna, Lena, Hampton and Stockton. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 298 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 21. Interstate 280 between mile markers 12 and 18. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A rapid drop in temperatures will lead to the rapid formation of black ice on area roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 08:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches below 1,000 feet with 5 to 7 inches above 1,000 feet. Ice accumulation around a trace to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions may impact the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible through midday.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Wind Chill Warning is in effect due to wind chills of 35 to 45 below zero.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 08:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute along with holiday travel. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, pipes, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 10:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside A snow squall will affect Eastern Rock island...Western Whiteside...Northwestern Henry...Southeastern Jo daviess...Carroll Stephenson...Southeastern Jackson...Eastern Scott and Eastern Clinton counties through 1015 AM CST At 914 AM CST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Winslow to Rock Island Arsenal. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and observations. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Freeport, East Moline, Morrison, Mount Carroll, Silvis, Milan, Colona, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Fulton, Savanna, Lena, Hampton and Stockton. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 298 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 21. Interstate 280 between mile markers 12 and 18. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A rapid drop in temperatures will lead to the rapid formation of black ice on area roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Bradford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bradford WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Steuben county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to cold wind chills, temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late Friday morning and through the afternoon. This will likely result in a flash freeze and icy road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those with holiday travel plans will want to monitor the forecast closely and adjust plans as necessary. Any person that becomes stranded or trapped outdoors could encounter a life-threatening situation in a short amount of time.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surry, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 10:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina and central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. A flash freeze will result in slick road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York SLEET MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON A area of light rain moving across northeast Georgia, the Upstate of South Carolina, and the lower Piedmont of North Carolina will continue over the next couple of hours. Sleet may mix in at times but no accumulation of ice is expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green Light snow will continue across the Big Country this morning as the arctic front pushes south. Light snow will be tapering off over the Abilene area after 10 am. Expect light accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces, but no significant travel issues are expected. The arctic front will continue its southward push, reaching Ozona to Sonora to Junction by 11 am. Expect temperatures to quickly fall below freezing behind the front, with strong winds of 30 to 40 mph. A few things to prepare for: Dress in layers and do not forget to cover your head and hands. North winds will make driving conditions along I-20 and other east to west roadways hazardous as cross winds and sudden gusts may affect high profile vehicles. This is the start of an extended period of below freezing temperatures. Use caution when using your heater, fireplaces, and space heaters to stay warm.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect due to wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Comments / 0