Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. A flash freeze will result in slick road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO