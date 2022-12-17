Read full article on original website
Oregon high school girls basketball: Players to watch in the 6A Central Valley Conference
By Bob Lundeberg Over the next two weeks, SBLive Oregon will be highlighting hundreds of the state's top high school basketball players for the 2022-23 season. Here's a look at some of the girls stars in the Class 6A Central Valley Conference. Earlier:10 storylines for 2022-23 Oregon ...
Virginia signs 23 in Class of 2023 on Early National Signing Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A pen and paper any other day are normal school supplies, but on Early National Signing Day the pen and paper are the culmination of a lifelong dream for the 23 signees in Virginia football's Class of 2023. "Feels crazy, sounds amazing," Highland Spring defensive...
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
Three Major Thoroughbred Stakes Races to Relocate to Virginia in 2023
Arlington Million, Beverly D. Stakes and Secretariat Stakes to Run at Colonial Downs After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor has announced that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade […]
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
Hybrid Rockfish in James Rivershed Shows Danger of Illegal Stocking
A strong fish led Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Alex McCrickard on quite a chase before it finally submitted to the net. At around 20 inches and four pounds, landing the fish should have been cause for a high-five, except that it shouldn’t have been in that lake at all.
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards
Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New book gives behind-the-scenes account of former Governor Northam’s tumultuous term
I don’t know what Santa Claus is giving people this year but I know what Andy Kegley is. Kegley, the executive director of Hope Inc., a Wythe County-based human services nonprofit, is giving out copies of the new book by Virginia journalist Margaret Edds, “What The Eyes Can’t See,” with a goal of organizing some book club discussions in the new year.
Dangerously cold temperatures, extreme wind chill head to Central Virginia Christmas weekend
On Friday, our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, but the winds will be so strong it will feel like temperatures will be in the single digits. Saturday morning, our actual temperatures will drop into the teens, but our wind chill will be 0 degrees or below.
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.
Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms
MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
Conspirators given decades in prison for $1.5 million Virginia furniture store hack
Six men who used a chain of fictitious furniture stores to steal $1.5 million and hack a Virginia server hosting financial data were sentenced to a combined 31 years in prison.
