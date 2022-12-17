ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Virginia signs 23 in Class of 2023 on Early National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A pen and paper any other day are normal school supplies, but on Early National Signing Day the pen and paper are the culmination of a lifelong dream for the 23 signees in Virginia football's Class of 2023. "Feels crazy, sounds amazing," Highland Spring defensive...
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Virginia Mercury

Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards

Virginia’s Commission on Civic Education joined the public pushback against draft history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Wednesday, the commission, which includes lawmakers and appointees by the General Assembly, voted to send a letter to the Virginia Board of Education objecting to the process used to craft the standards. The letter will […] The post Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
thenewsprogress.com

New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.

Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
fox5dc.com

VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms

MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
