WGME
Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
WGME
York community in a pickle: Neighbors fighting to stop pickleball expansion due to noise
YORK (WGME) -- With about five million Americans playing, pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. But those living near the outdoor courts in York say the sound of paddles hitting plastic balls is a source of constant irritation. The sound of bouncing plastic balls seems harmless enough,...
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
techaiapp.com
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
WGME
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WGME
Surge of sickness leads to shortage of cold and flu medicine for kids in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--Pharmacies are dealing with bare shelves as the U.S. sees a surge of sickness. The Biden administration is releasing more of the antiviral drug 'Tamiflu' from the national stockpile, as the flu sweeps across the country. In Maine, the CDC says there were 73 schools in a flu outbreak...
WGME
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
WGME
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
WGME
Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review
AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
WGME
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WGME
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
WGME
Portland holds vigil for 51 unhoused people who died in 2022
PORTLAND (WGME) - Wednesday is the longest night of the year. Communities everywhere are remembering the unhoused people who died this past year. 51 people experiencing homelessness have died in Portland this year. “There were some nights I wasn’t sure if I was going to wake up the next morning...
WGME
Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
WPFO
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
