ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
BRIDGTON, ME
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
ALTON, NH
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WGME

Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review

AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WGME

Portland holds vigil for 51 unhoused people who died in 2022

PORTLAND (WGME) - Wednesday is the longest night of the year. Communities everywhere are remembering the unhoused people who died this past year. 51 people experiencing homelessness have died in Portland this year. “There were some nights I wasn’t sure if I was going to wake up the next morning...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy