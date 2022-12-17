Read full article on original website
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Car Strikes Several Trees
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, just south of Edwards Avenue around 1:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed back over and traveled off the left side, and struck multiple trees.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 5th Street Wednesday night for report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers gathered information and generated a report. On the evening of December 17th, Officers responded to the...
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 20-year-old Traia Crabtree ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Crabtree’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
A Green Ridge man was charged with a felony after a crash in Pettis County on November 1, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an motor vehicle accident on Route B in Pettis County. The accident was caused when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tylor Washington attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in the no passing zone, which caused Washington’s vehicle to strike another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries, including a broken leg.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
A Missouri woman was arrested last week after escaping handcuffs and stealing a police vehicle before a shooting at Kansas City International Airport that injured an officer, according to reports. Fox station WDAF in Kansas City reported that Lacy Perry of Independence, Missouri was charged in Platte County with first-degree...
Jury Finds Windsor Man Guilty of Murder in the First Degree
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that on December 16, 2022, Shane Chesher, 37, Windsor, was found guilty by a Henry County jury of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray prosecuted the case on behalf...
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Polk County man in custody: shot at deputies, ran from burning home
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous in the southwest part of Polk County. According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies responded to a residential structure fire at South 77th Road, south of MO-215. When deputies arrived on the scene, the homeowner fled […]
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/19)
Recovered stolen property at Hwy C and NE 1201 Rd. Arrested Lesley Chesher, 55, of Clinton, on a 24-hour hold for Clinton PD’s victim tampering investigation. Motor vehicle accident 500 block NE 52 report taken. Death investigation 200 block SE 1201 Rd.report taken. Issued a citation to Brooke Zabrinski...
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Dangerous wind chill forecast prompts calls for action at Cass County property with multiple dogs
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero this week, Cass County residents are on high alert for a property owner along with multiple dogs on a one-acre plot near the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. KMBC 9 Investigates continues to look into...
