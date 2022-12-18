Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were set to participate in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2022 Wimbledon final, but it won't happen. Both finalists from the All England Club are taking part at the 2022 World Tennis League and as The Falcons and The Eagles clashed on Wednesday, their match was supposed to conclude the tie between these two teams. However, it won't happen as the 21-time Grand Slam finalist withdrew from the match.

