Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
406mtsports.com
Montana State signs California high school DB Michael D'Amato
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced 25 signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 early signing period. All but one recruit had previously committed publicly. That outlier was Michael D'Amato, a three-star defensive back who attends Mission Viejo (California) High School. His signing comes after...
406mtsports.com
Second half shooting woes thwart Montana State men's upset bid at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half. Cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center on Tuesday. “Our guys played their butts off,”...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Blake Stillwell
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell. Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Bobcats 2022 football season: by the numbers
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team enjoyed a record-setting 2022 season. The Bobcats bowed out of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday with a 39-18 loss at South Dakota State. MSU (12-2) finished one win short of a program record for wins in a season, but reaching 12 wins isn’t exactly commonplace. The Cats have now reached that mark four times in program history.
406mtsports.com
After dominant senior year, Bozeman's Luke Smith commits to Montana State football
BOZEMAN — Luke Smith didn’t have a lot of communication with Montana State’s football coaches following his junior season at Bozeman High. In fact, the staff at the University of Montana seemed to be showing more interest. The key piece of feedback from both schools was that...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women ride big second half to down Nevada at Maui Jim Classic
KIHEI, Hawaii — The Montana State women's basketball team outscored Nevada by 19 points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night. The victory...
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Eight new teams rise to top to start '22-23 season
BOZEMAN — It didn't take long to establish a new pecking order in the first high school basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season. Of the eight state champions from a season ago, none are ranked No. 1 after the first three weekends of the year. In their stead are...
Comments / 0