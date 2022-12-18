Girls basketball: New Providence holds off Westfield in Union County showdown

WESTFIELD – Union County high school girls basketball was headlined by the Westfield and New Providence teams a year ago, with the Blue Devils winning a state Group 4 championship and the Pioneers winning the county and conference titles. The teams also played three hugely meaningful head-to-head games last season – all won by New Providence – twice to win the UCC Watchung Division and another in the UCT final.

With all that experience in big games – and against one another – both teams returned a huge haul, with Westfield losing just two key players to graduation, but returning five who led the club in scoring in game last year, while New Providence brought back everyone from last year’s 26-win team.

Every bit of that experience, on both teams, came into play Saturday in yet another high-pressure affair between these squads. After a slow start by both sides, New Providence found its rhythm in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead, but Westfield retorted in the third to cut it to three, getting to within one point 57 second left, before the Pioneers dug deep and closed out a 48-44 road win.

Senior four-year starter Meghan Lamanna notched 14 points for New Prov, including seven in the fourth quarter, while junior three-year starter Grace Kinum added 14 more to fuel the Pioneers, who, despite being pushed to the brink, never panicked.

“I think if we were younger and less experienced, that we would have been rattled by the fact that it was close,” said New Providence coach Cap Pazdera, whose team improved to 2-0. “But we’ve been in close games with this team, it feels like, for three or four years. They just did what they had to do in order to gut out a win, which is what I love about my team. We could be ugly as sin, offensively, but we found ways to get to the free-throw line, had a couple nice rebounds and made some stops down there when it counted.”

“We’re so used to playing together, and we work together really well and feed off each other’s energy,” Lamanna said. “We’re just a big family now. We’ve been together so long. It’s really fun.”

Neither team could find its shooting touch early in the opening quarter, though New Providence found it eventually, building a 13-4 advantage after leading just 4-0 halfway through the period. Westfield, which shot just 2-for-13 in the first period, found the handle in the second, but the Pioneers were rolling, leading 22-8 with 4:49 remaining in the half and it looked like New Prov might just be running away with it.

The Blue Devils finally clicked, closing the second quarter on a 10-6 run that would have been even more one-sided had Kinum not hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give her team a 28-18 advantage at intermission.

The halftime adjustments clicked for Westfield. For New Providence, well, not so much.

Westfield claimed a 12-5 third-quarter advantage, shooting 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, while New Providence shot just 1-for-8 from the field, and the once 14-point advantage was just 33-30 Pioneers headed into the final period, where the pressure was multiplied.

“At halftime, we talked about coming out and setting the tone, and we just looked bad,” Pazdera said. “We were bad. We just couldn’t make shots. The offense wasn’t showing, for whatever reason.

Senior Paige Gorczyca, who finished with a team-high 11 points for Westfield, began the fourth quarter by hitting a shot to pull her team to within one point. But Lamanna and junior Jazmine Miller, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, went to work, extending the New Prov advantage to 39-32.

The teams went back and forth, exchanging four 3-pointers during one stretch, and after a fast-paced exchange, Westfield was within 45-44 with 57 seconds remaining. And it wasn’t the vaunted seniors that got it done for the Blue Devils, as junior Sara Rooney, sophomore Catie Carayannopoulos and freshman Megan Logan led the charge.

The run was most impressive, perhaps, considering Westfield was without senior guard Annie Ryan, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury and has yet to make her season debut. Gorczyca into foul trouble in the second half, while Sutton Factor finished with nine points, but none in the fourth quarter after she netted five points in the third.

“That’s what these kids do, and that’s what is our greatest defense,” Westfield coach Liz McKeon said. “These other teams focus on our seniors, and we’ve got other kids that are willing to step up and want that spotlight. So, I’m grateful for that.”

New Providence’s poise and experience ultimately was its greatest weapon over the final minute. The Pioneers came up with several big stop on defense and hit 3-of-5 free throws to close it out, but the game served as a clear signal that these teams planned to do battle against one another again this year.

“We always know it’s going to be a good game (with Westfield),” Lamanna said. “To win this was really big for us. It sets the tone and gives us a lot of momentum for the rest of the season.”

“They’re still our nemesis,” McKeon said. “I give Cap (Pazdera) and New Providence a lot of credit. Well coached, great team, great program. And while I don’t like to lose – no one likes to lose -- to see the fight in this team early on and how they have each other’s backs and when someone is down someone else steps up, I couldn’t be more proud. This is probably the proudest I can be after a losing outcome. We had a lot of miscues in the first half, and we made the adjustments we had to make in the second half to get ourselves back into this game. And I’m extremely proud of this team.”

Pazdera had the same take.

“Early on, we had an opportunity to break them, and we didn’t,” he said. “We gave them some easy 3s – non-defended 3s which they hit – and you gotta give credit to them. But we had a chance to break it open and they kept it close and kept it close.

“They ran their (plays) really well. And not playing Annie (Ryan). Their kids stepped up and made shots. We just gutted it out and did what we had to do to get a win. But it wasn’t pretty. But I’ll take the win.”

