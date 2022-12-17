ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State lands Missouri transfer Zach Lovett

Iowa State earned its second transfer portal commitment of the 2022 offseason on Tuesday when Zach Lovett announced he’d be playing in Ames for his second year of college football. The Missouri transfer redshirted during his freshman season in Columbia and had little on-field time there. Lovett was a...
AMES, IA
thecutoffnews.com

When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football

When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
TAMPA, FL
thecutoffnews.com

Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them

Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordon Harris, 6-foot-6 TE/DE recruit out of Arkansas, announces SEC commitment

Jordon Harris, a 6-foot-6 and 234-pound recruit out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris, who has 8 known offers, committed to Missouri for the 2023 class. Harris is listed as a tight end by 247Sports, but he’s also referred to as a defensive end by some, including his Hudl profile.
PINE BLUFF, AR
thecutoffnews.com

Visiting Illinois women score Braggin’ Rights victory over Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Braggin’ Rights came with lessons for the Tigers. Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton was impressed with Illinois’ balance, particularly its stingy defense and dynamic scorers. She didn’t like what she saw from the players in black and gold. “We’ve come so...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou women's volleyball hires UNLV's Dawn Sullivan as new head coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has hired a fourth head coach – and it’s someone she knows well. MU hired Nevada-Las Vegas women’s volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan to take over the Tigers’ program, the school announced Sunday. Reed-Francois also hired Sullivan at UNLV in January 2018 when she was AD there. Sullivan was 109-38 at UNLV over five seasons with five postseason appearances plus the 2022 Mountain West Conference championship. She was twice named the conference’s coach of the year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTTS

Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma

KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kjluradio.com

Woman wins $300,000 off scratchers card in Jefferson City

A woman wins $300,000 off a Missouri Lottery scratchers card in Jefferson City. Missouri Lottery says the woman recently purchased a $20 “Holiday Gold” ticket at Convenient Road Mark on Truman Boulevard, revealing one of the game’s top prizes. The winner says she’ll use her winnings to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
COLUMBIA, MO
ozarksfn.com

Branson’s Monkey Crew

BRANSON, MO. – Looking for a fun, friendly, and safe environment to be yourself, meet new people, and enjoy eating some of the best barbecues in Branson? Check out Crazy Craig’s Cheeky Monkey Bar in Branson, Mo. Owned by “Crazy” Craig Martinosky Sr., and his sons “Cheeky” Craig...
BRANSON, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE

