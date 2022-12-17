Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State lands Missouri transfer Zach Lovett
Iowa State earned its second transfer portal commitment of the 2022 offseason on Tuesday when Zach Lovett announced he’d be playing in Ames for his second year of college football. The Missouri transfer redshirted during his freshman season in Columbia and had little on-field time there. Lovett was a...
thecutoffnews.com
When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football
When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
thecutoffnews.com
Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them
Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordon Harris, 6-foot-6 TE/DE recruit out of Arkansas, announces SEC commitment
Jordon Harris, a 6-foot-6 and 234-pound recruit out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris, who has 8 known offers, committed to Missouri for the 2023 class. Harris is listed as a tight end by 247Sports, but he’s also referred to as a defensive end by some, including his Hudl profile.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
thecutoffnews.com
Visiting Illinois women score Braggin’ Rights victory over Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Braggin’ Rights came with lessons for the Tigers. Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton was impressed with Illinois’ balance, particularly its stingy defense and dynamic scorers. She didn’t like what she saw from the players in black and gold. “We’ve come so...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou women's volleyball hires UNLV's Dawn Sullivan as new head coach
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois has hired a fourth head coach – and it’s someone she knows well. MU hired Nevada-Las Vegas women’s volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan to take over the Tigers’ program, the school announced Sunday. Reed-Francois also hired Sullivan at UNLV in January 2018 when she was AD there. Sullivan was 109-38 at UNLV over five seasons with five postseason appearances plus the 2022 Mountain West Conference championship. She was twice named the conference’s coach of the year.
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
fourstateshomepage.com
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma
KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
kcur.org
Two new Kansas City-area legislators are breaking barriers in the Missouri House
Two newly-elected Democratic state representatives will be taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Missouri, next month. Jamie Johnson will represent House District 12, which includes Parkville and other parts of Platte County north of the Missouri River. Anthony Ealy was elected in House District 36 in southern Jackson...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
kjluradio.com
Woman wins $300,000 off scratchers card in Jefferson City
A woman wins $300,000 off a Missouri Lottery scratchers card in Jefferson City. Missouri Lottery says the woman recently purchased a $20 “Holiday Gold” ticket at Convenient Road Mark on Truman Boulevard, revealing one of the game’s top prizes. The winner says she’ll use her winnings to...
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Southern Boone School District cancels classes for Thursday
The Southern Boone School District sent an email to parents on Monday stating that it would be canceling classes on Thursday. The post Southern Boone School District cancels classes for Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
ozarksfn.com
Branson’s Monkey Crew
BRANSON, MO. – Looking for a fun, friendly, and safe environment to be yourself, meet new people, and enjoy eating some of the best barbecues in Branson? Check out Crazy Craig’s Cheeky Monkey Bar in Branson, Mo. Owned by “Crazy” Craig Martinosky Sr., and his sons “Cheeky” Craig...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Comments / 0