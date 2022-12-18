ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Why Deion Sanders' and Shedeur Sanders' final Jackson State football game will be remembered differently

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZgh0_0jmNVUIS00

ATLANTA — Shedeur Sanders was nearly perfect on Saturday. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

The sophomore quarterback finished 30-of-40 for 349 yards and four TDs as Jackson State took North Carolina Central to the wire in a 41-34 overtime loss in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sanders was one pass away from potentially securing the first Celebration Bowl victory in program history.

Sanders left the field – for likely the last time for the Tigers – as one of the greatest quarterbacks in JSU history.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and coach, left the stadium no longer a part of the program. The third-year coach finished his final game at Jackson State and must focus on recruiting for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders will likely enter the transfer portal within the next few days. The father-and-son duo will be reunited.

The Celebration Bowl showed how Deion and Shedeur Sanders will be remembered in their final moments at Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders delivered with the game on the line in regulation and nearly completed a miraculous comeback. Deion Sanders came up short again before bolting for a Power 5 program.

NEW ERA AT JACKSON STATEJackson State football announces T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALLJackson State football takes three top honors from BOXTOROW HBCU All-America

Deion Sanders goes 0-2 on the biggest stage

Deion Sanders and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile shared a moment together following the game. Brazile, a former Jackson State standout, was someone Deion Sanders needed to face.

"With Robert Brazile, that's like a big brother," Deion Sanders said. "That's like an uncle, and I feel like I let him down. I called a few people before I accepted the job to let them know what I was contemplating, and he was one of the ones because I wanted his blessing.

"I sincerely love him, and I feel as though I let him down in that. That's gonna be with me for the rest of my life."

Deion Sanders has reshaped the history of the Tigers football program. He's delivered consecutive SWAC championships and brought ESPN's "College GameDay" to Jackson for the first time. However, both seasons lacked a storybook ending.

South Carolina State embarrassed the Tigers 31-10 to end last season, but this year's Celebration Bowl was attenable. However, Deion Sanders invited a major distraction into the program when he was named Colorado's coach following the SWAC championship game earlier this month.

Deion Sanders was split between two programs over the last two weeks amid speculation over players leaving with him. That undoubtedly impacted game preparation and level of detail from Deion Sanders and the players.

How many people on the Jackson State sideline already had one foot out the door at kickoff?

DEION SANDERSIn bolting to Colorado, Deion Sanders hoodwinked those who believed he was 'our coach'

HBCU TO COLORADODeion Sanders to add Mississippi Valley coach Vincent Dancy to Colorado football staff | Report

Shedeur Sanders carries the Tigers offensively

Deion Sanders was blunt about his team’s performance following the loss.

"Our defense didn't show up today," Deion Sanders said. "By any means. Offensively, we got it done and I'm still replaying that second-to-last play in overtime that we didn't come up with. It don't seem like that was real. It's kind of surreal."

Offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone called the perfect play. A play-action fake that completely fooled the Eagles' defense and led to a wide-open Hayden Hagler. Shedeur Sanders delivered the pass and Hagler dropped it.

The final pass from Shedeur Sanders sailed into the back of the end zone on fourth down. He stared down Kevin Coleman Jr. with the game on the line, and for good reason. Coleman led the team with seven catches on eight targets for 137 yards and a touchdown.

However, Shedeur Sanders regrets snapping the ball.

"We weren't able to get the back out – motion all all the way out – where they would have got confused on responsibilities and coverage," Shedeur Sanders said. "Personally, I feel like I should have just took the penalty and had a chance to get the right play exactly how we wanted instead of rushing things."

That might be Shedeur Sanders' only mistake, because he was the catalyst for Jackson State's offense. He delivered an 85-yard TD strike to Coleman along with 18- and 19-yard TDs to Travis Hunter while the Tigers trailed.

Shedeur Sanders' best throw of the game came at the end of regulation as he hit Hunter perfectly for a 19-yard TD to force overtime. It was the defining moment of Hunter's career at Jackson State.

"When I threw the ball, all I have to do is put air under it," Shedeur Sanders said. "He's going to do the rest. It wasn't really hard. I just threw a fade."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Deion Sanders explains why he is leaving Jackson State in Mississippi

ATLANTA, GA. (WJTV) – For the first time since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders answered questions from Jackson media. In the Celebration Bowl opening press conference Sanders explained his frustration with things and a differing vision than others. In the video above you can hear part of Coach Sanders’ reasonings. Jackson State plays North […]
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision

Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
LAKE, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another one has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a Hazlehurst pool hall. Joaquin Miller, 43, was shot and killed outside Tootsie’s Spot at 513 Monticello St., in Hazlehurst, Police Chief Derrick Cubit says. Another subject,...
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old killed in shooting at Brookhaven park

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One teen has died and another was injured during a shooting in Brookhaven this weekend. The shooting happened at the City Park on Hartman Street on Saturday, December 17 just before 8:00 p.m. The Daily Leader reported officers found the two victims at the scene. One of them had died from […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Woman shot to death on Woody Drive

JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police officials said the investigation is wrapping up and they expect to release additional information...
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect

A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pearl Police Searching For Man Wanted For Escape And Grand Larceny

Darron Nathaniel Pointer is wanted by the Pearl Police Department. He is a white male who is 21-years-old and is 5’10” tall. He weighs about 185 pounds. Pointer is wanted for escape and Grand Larceny. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Pearl...
PEARL, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy