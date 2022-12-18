Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings' Friday game at Ottawa postponed till February
"It's the weather, right?" That was Dylan Larkin's comment as the Detroit Red Wings awaited word on whether they would head to Ottawa or start their Christmas vacation a day early. The answer: Enjoy making merry at home. ...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
CBS Sports
Nets make history with 91-point first-half explosion vs. Warriors as they claim seventh straight victory
Kevin Durant will forever be tied to the Golden State Warriors after winning two championships with them, but on Wednesday, he and his Brooklyn Nets laid a historic beating on his former team. Though things calmed down significantly in the second half, the Nets scored an incredible 91 points in the first two quarters against the Warriors in what will go down as one of the greatest offensive halves of basketball in NBA history.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers muted triple-double
Jokic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, 13 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies. Even with Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out, Jokic wasn't able to maintain his run of hot scoring -- he had averaged 34.4 points over Denver's last five games -- but it wasn't the result of inefficiency. Instead, Jokic ceded more possessions to Aaron Gordon (24 points, four assists) and Bruce Brown (16 points, four assists), with the reigning two-time MVP's usage rate dipping to 18.3 percent, his lowest mark since late November. As per usual, Jokic was able to shine as a facilitator and rebounder, allowing him to roll to his second straight triple-double and his sixth of the season. His scoring production will likely bounce back to some extent in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but as he showed Tuesday, Jokic doesn't need a lofty point total to deliver goodness to fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil
Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Moves back to Bills' practice squad
Beasley reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Beasley came out of retirement to join the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, and he was activated for his first game back Saturday versus Miami. The 33-year-old went on to catch his lone target for nine yards, as he played the fifth-most offensive snaps (11) of Buffalo's five available wideouts Week 15. Beasley will now be available for two more elevations from the practice squad this season, so he'll likely continue to serve as the team's de facto No. 5 wideout so long as Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) remain on IR.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Lawrence (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports. Lawrence has been managing a sprained left big toe for three weeks running, sitting out at least one practice during both Week 14 and 15 prep before getting in some on-field work and heading into back-to-back contests listed as questionable. Still, he was able to play through it, completing 68 percent of his passes for 686 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while turning six carries into 28 yards and one more score over the last two games. Lawrence likely will have a cap on his reps with a short turnaround for Thursday's visit to the Jets and again may be listed as questionable for that matchup, but it seems unlikely he won't actually play.
