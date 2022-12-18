Memphis basketball's Keonté Kennedy won't play vs. Texas A&M

Memphis basketball will be without guard Keonté Kennedy against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Kennedy, who had played in every game this season (two starts), is sitting out due to concussion protocol, an athletic department spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal. Kennedy is averaging 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds a game.

Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge is also out for the Tigers (8-3) with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Texas A&M is 6-3 this season.

