Marilyn Stum
4d ago

omg, the race nonsense again. people, she identified as caucasian all her life until she played the race card. when her character and actions were called out. it had nothing to do with her race. no one can criticize either her or harry otherwise you are called a racist. BS. I DON'T care if she is Polk a dot, it's their lack of morals and egotistical self centered characters that people don't like. Christopher bouzy is the biggest fake who had no credentials or credibility with that ridiculous report. he is a troll who posts nasty comments about William and Katherine. he is currently being sued by a lawyer for defamation. but he had the nerve to be part of this mockumentary. he is the troll. what a hippocrit. their followers the Sussex squad are a coordinated group of people who post nasty comments and podcasts about the royals and even about William and Katherine children. let's talk about trolls. they already had plans to leave before they married. they make a mockery of people who are victims

Myra Croft
4d ago

@Marilyn Stum I agree - boy married girl here ... shm at them. Totally with you - I, too, support black sisterhood. It is disgusting that Meghan thinks she can speak on the plight of black women when she wasn't raised knowing her mother's heritage ... Harry chose her on purpose... Both Harry and Meghan are definitely mocking victims of racism ... they definitely planned all this before they married

Abbie Mckay
4d ago

again why don't they tell which one of the royal family was supposedly to have said what color will Archie's skin be ..why not put it all out on the table

