(NEXSTAR) – Two people were killed and a dozen were injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities and injuries Tuesday afternoon in a statement sent to Nexstar’s KRON. The two people who died in Tuesday’s earthquake were identified as a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old who did not get timely medical care, law enforcement officials revealed during a news conference. The number of people who have officially been reported as injured has been raised from 11 to 12 as well.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO