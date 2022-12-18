Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
El Paso News
Texas leaders say ‘grid is ready and reliable’ for impending frigid conditions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — State leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid, as they’re preparing for an arctic front to plunge temperatures to dangerously cold levels across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott and the heads of several agencies spoke Wednesday morning at a news...
El Paso News
2 dead after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
(NEXSTAR) – Two people were killed and a dozen were injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities and injuries Tuesday afternoon in a statement sent to Nexstar’s KRON. The two people who died in Tuesday’s earthquake were identified as a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old who did not get timely medical care, law enforcement officials revealed during a news conference. The number of people who have officially been reported as injured has been raised from 11 to 12 as well.
