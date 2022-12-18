Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz
December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Announces Four Promotions
Manitowoc-based Bank First has announced the promotions of four of its employees. Tom Omdahl has been promoted to Vice President – BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program, which is designed to detect and prevent money laundering. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from UW – Madison.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
seehafernews.com
Thomas L. Hanson
Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Preble and East High Schools Receive Donation from Cousins Subs
Two Green Bay high schools have been named the recipients of donations from Cousins Subs. Multiple area schools took part in a friendly competition where the amount of sales on specific days was tabulated and then a percentage was donated to the winning schools. Green Bay Preble was declared the...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Challenging 2020 Census
Milwaukee wants a recount. Mayor Cavalier Johnson yesterday formally challenged the results of the 2020 Census. That count showed Milwaukee lost about 16,000 people over the last decade. The smaller headcount means less of everything from representation in Congress to fewer federal dollars. Johnson says he wants to “set the...
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
seehafernews.com
Alan Jay Chermak
Alan Jay Chermak, age 79, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home in Manitowoc with his wife Carol by his side. Alan was born on March 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Harry and Mabel (Peterson) Chermak. He graduated with the class of 1961 from Lincoln High School. He ran Track and Field, wrestled, and managed the high school football team. While at Lincoln High School he was known as Squirrel, nick-named by Tiny for his fun “squirrely personality”. After graduating, he attended Brown College in Minneapolis, MN and graduated with an associate degree in Business. On February 13, 1965 he married his high school sweetheart Carol Jirikowic in Neenah, WI. Together they celebrated 57 beautiful years together.
WISN
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
seehafernews.com
Regional Bands and Duos Invited to Submit Entries for Battle of the Bands at John Michael Kohler Arts Center
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan is accepting applications from regional bands and duos interested in competing in its upcoming Get the Gig battle of the bands. Winners of the Get the Gig contest will receive a paid engagement as an opening act at one of the Levitt...
seehafernews.com
Documentary on the Sheboygan Armory to be Screened at the Weill Center
One of many historic places in Sheboygan recently had a documentary made about its history. The Sheboygan Armory was constructed in 1941 and was placed on the State Register of Historic Places in August of 2018, and the National Register in 2019. It was then demolished in 2021 after it...
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Tree for a Tree Program
In an effort to help Manitowoc residents regain some of the urban canopy which is being lost due to the Emerald Ash Borer’s devastating effects on the city’s Ash Tree population, the City of Manitowoc Forestry Division will again offer a Christmas tree exchange program. The Tree for...
wearegreenbay.com
From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
b93radio.com
Forecasters Get Better Idea of Dangerous Storm Impacts for Sheboygan and Wisconsin
Whether or not Sheboygan County experiences a full-on blizzard may simply be a matter of semantics, because what forecasters do see is a life-threatening storm that must be taken seriously. As data becomes clearer, it now appears that light snow will begin this evening, adding up to maybe an inch...
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Comments / 0