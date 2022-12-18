ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston ranked in top 10 'Grinchiest' cities in the US, study says

HOUSTON — Well, Houston, looks like our city made Santa's naughty list this year, according to a new study by FinanceBuzz. The study ranked Houston number 10 in the top 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. because of its minimal amount of holiday celebrations, decor and cheer. Houston also ranked pretty low on the holiday volunteer scale, the study said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Warming centers opening across Houston area

HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 helps the Greater Houston Frontiers Club send students to college

HOUSTON — For the past 34 years, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club (GHFC) has honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by raising funds to provide scholarships for deserving high school seniors needing assistance to pay for college. Over the course of this time, the local nonprofit has raised more than $1.5 million and has provided scholarships for more than 1,100 students.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Marine surprises family for Christmas

A Liberty County Marine is home just in time for Christmas. Pvt. 1st Class Kelton Tanner, 18, surprised his family members on Saturday, giving them the “best Christmas present ever,” according to his mom, Tammy Thompson. His $600 airfare home from Pensacola, Fla., was partially paid by the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide

A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
HOUSTON, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX
