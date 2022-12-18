Read full article on original website
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Texas city ranked among the 15 best cities for seafood in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to dining in the United States there are staples all over the place and cemented in different cities like New York having the best pizza, California having the best burritos, and of course, there’s nothing quite like Texas barbecue. But would you...
Houston ranked in top 10 'Grinchiest' cities in the US, study says
HOUSTON — Well, Houston, looks like our city made Santa's naughty list this year, according to a new study by FinanceBuzz. The study ranked Houston number 10 in the top 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. because of its minimal amount of holiday celebrations, decor and cheer. Houston also ranked pretty low on the holiday volunteer scale, the study said.
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
Warming centers opening across Houston area
HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
KHOU 11 helps the Greater Houston Frontiers Club send students to college
HOUSTON — For the past 34 years, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club (GHFC) has honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by raising funds to provide scholarships for deserving high school seniors needing assistance to pay for college. Over the course of this time, the local nonprofit has raised more than $1.5 million and has provided scholarships for more than 1,100 students.
Super Feast in urgent need of toys ahead of Christmas Eve event at George R. Brown Convention Center
Organizers want to donate 100,000 brand new toys to more than 30,000 families during the Christmas Eve event. Applications for toys and food baskets went up this year.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Marine surprises family for Christmas
A Liberty County Marine is home just in time for Christmas. Pvt. 1st Class Kelton Tanner, 18, surprised his family members on Saturday, giving them the “best Christmas present ever,” according to his mom, Tammy Thompson. His $600 airfare home from Pensacola, Fla., was partially paid by the...
KHOU
Several Houston art studios destroyed in fire
The building was home to several local artists and a production studio. Some of the artists didn't have insurance.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
If you see a police response in downtown Houston today, it may be a drill
HOUSTON — If you see what looks like a lot of police activity downtown, don’t be alarmed. The City of Houston is conducting full-scale active shooter drills until 3 p.m. today. The exercise, which started at around 9 a.m., is focusing on first responder preparedness and city employee...
fox26houston.com
Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide
A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
KHOU
Hundreds sickened after oysters recalled from part of Galveston Bay, DHSH says
GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services recalled oysters harvested between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 from a certain part of the Gulf coast, which has made people sick, authorities said. Harris County Public Health earlier this month instructed all establishments in the county to stop serving oysters that originated there.
HFD: Fire that destroyed several art studios in Sawyer Yards was intentionally set
HOUSTON — Several local art studios were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire and arson investigators say it was intentionally set. This all happened at one of the studios in Sawyer Yards at around 6:30 a.m. Investigators believe the fire started at a production studio called Studio Bohemian. The...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
