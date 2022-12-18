Read full article on original website
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
It’s a Winter Wonderland on Big Island’s Maunakea; but roads are unsafe
This story was updated at 9:52 a.m. on Dec. 21. The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship is plowing the Maunakea Access Road today. The road to the summit is still closed. Officials say the road won’t open for another day or so. Follow road updates...
Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach will undergo a “mental fitness exam” to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial, officials said Wednesday. Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper Duncan Mahi, 52, was indicted in September on 11 counts, including...
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i
Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
Travelers uneasy after turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lori Naito-Hata and her daughter Alexis flew home to Hilo today, after moving up their flight. They were shaken up after several passengers were hurt on an airplane on December 18, 2022 in severe weather.
Gov. Green’s executive budget includes $50 million for Hilo Medical Center expansion
On Monday, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D., submitted the Executive Budget for 2023-2025 to the State Legislature and announced the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities. In the budget, one of his “high priority” items is $50 million for the expansion of the Intensive Care...
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
HONOLULU (KHON) – The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday. The plane, operated by Hawaii Life Flight, left Maui on Thursday to pick up a patient in Waimea on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m. during the roughly one-hour flight.
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
Adoption makes holidays even more special for these ‘ohana
The holidays are meant for 'ohana, but many keiki spend this season without a forever 'ohana to call their own.
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
