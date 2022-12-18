ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper to undergo mental fitness exam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach will undergo a “mental fitness exam” to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial, officials said Wednesday. Alleged Hawaii Island kidnapper Duncan Mahi, 52, was indicted in September on 11 counts, including...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm

Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
kauainownews.com

Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i

Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI

