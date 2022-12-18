ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Murray State's Katelyn Young named MVC Player of the Week

Murray State's Katelyn Young averaged 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during a week which saw her record a career-high 32 points as well as help lead the Racers to a win at Kentucky. The award is the second MVC Player of the Week honor of the season for Young.
Murray State to retire Cameron Payne's #1 jersey

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State announced on Monday afternoon that former Racer men's basketball player Cameron Payne would have his jersey retired on January 14th. Payne's #1 jersey will be the 12th jersey to be retired by the program and will hang in the rafters of the CFSB Center. "Some...
Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone dies at age 70

PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah. Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer...
Morning weather: 12/22/2022

PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
Scarf in the Park

'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week

PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
