Murray State's Katelyn Young named MVC Player of the Week
Murray State's Katelyn Young averaged 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during a week which saw her record a career-high 32 points as well as help lead the Racers to a win at Kentucky. The award is the second MVC Player of the Week honor of the season for Young.
Murray State to retire Cameron Payne's #1 jersey
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State announced on Monday afternoon that former Racer men's basketball player Cameron Payne would have his jersey retired on January 14th. Payne's #1 jersey will be the 12th jersey to be retired by the program and will hang in the rafters of the CFSB Center. "Some...
12/19 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, December 19th.
Heath Middle awarded $1,000 after students win DOE West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl t-shirt design contest
PADUCAH — Heath Middle School is getting a $1,000 donation after three eighth-grade students won this year's Department of Energy West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl t-shirt design contest, the DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office announced Monday. The winning design — created by Sam Dobson, Caroline Roberts and Gavin Schooley —...
Project Recovery to end in west Kentucky at end of month, services still available through Four Rivers
A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors. Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone dies at age 70
PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah. Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer...
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky. Hunt is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious...
Morning weather: 12/22/2022
PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
With travelers flying this holiday week, Barkley Regional Airport prepares for incoming weather system
PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones. Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah. Airport leaders are paying...
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
Crowds hit stores for last-minute shopping before storm hits Local 6 area
PADUCAH — Many of you got your last-minute shopping in on Wednesday, ahead of a system of cold, snowy weather expected to begin on Thursday. Parking lots were packed with cars, and local malls and stores were busy. Local 6 spoke with several shoppers who went out early to...
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
Kentucky AG extends deadline to respond to WPSD's appeal of Murray State denial of records request
Kentucky’s attorney general has extended the deadline for responding to a WPSD appeal of Murray State University’s denial of an open records request centering on Murray State President Bob Jackson. A letter sent by Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the ruling will come on or before Feb. 6,...
Mayfield church offering shelter
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
Scarf in the Park
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week
PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
