Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza
North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
Van Gogh inspired Mrs. Claus wins Prairie Arts Center's Christmas show
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mrs. Claus was the queen of the Prairie Art Center's Van Gogh Christmas Art Show. The work by local artist Tara Lienemann took first place at the show which is currently on display in the main gallery of PAC. Artists were asked to paint a Christmas picture based...
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
North Platte Post
🎧 308 BMX, North Platte get big win from City Council
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After six years of hard work, 308 BMX got a big victory from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday. The Council approved a location for the track which is founded by Brand McCook. The track will be located at the former dog park on the north side of the city.
Santa Watch (Monday, December 19)
Episode 1 - Listen for SANTA WATCH all week on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. Listen Monday-Friday at 9am, Noon & 5pm CST. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm!!!
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery
Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
Glitch Making One Time Appearance Tonight in North Platte
North Platte, Ne - The emphamous Glitch is going to be out for ONE NIGHT ONLY, this eveing (December 16th) beginning at 5:3opm at 10th and Poplar streets (Holiday Road)! Enjoy warm beverages and cookies and donate to the Guardians Of The Children- Flat Rock Chapter.
North Platte area to experience dangerously cold wind chills next week
A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for areas generally along and north of Highway 2 for dangerously cold conditions next week.
