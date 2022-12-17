ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza

North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

🎧 308 BMX, North Platte get big win from City Council

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After six years of hard work, 308 BMX got a big victory from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday. The Council approved a location for the track which is founded by Brand McCook. The track will be located at the former dog park on the north side of the city.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Santa Watch (Monday, December 19)

Episode 1 - Listen for SANTA WATCH all week on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. Listen Monday-Friday at 9am, Noon & 5pm CST. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm!!!
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery

Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
WALLACE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy