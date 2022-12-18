Read full article on original website
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season. For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.
Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee. Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in...
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree. “It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a...
New life for Escanaba paper mill
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The planned renovation and expansion of the Escanaba paper mill came one step closer to fruition Monday evening as the Wells Township Board voted to approve a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. The renaissance zone allows the mill’s owner, Billerud to enjoy a fifteen-year tax abatement. According to Invest UP’s Marty Fittante, it’s a worthwhile tradeoff considering the size of the investment.
Sister Stockings bring joy to women this Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sister Stockings began in 2016 as an opportunity to nominate women who are having a particularly difficult year. Monet Borione started it when she realized her stocking would be empty on Christmas morning. Battling through recently losing her voice, Borione says she wanted to give back.
‘I love it here’: New Escanaba DDA director focuses on city promoting
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and he’s focusing on new marketing and promotions. Craig Worpel is a lifelong yooper and he’s taken on this new role to help grow the city. Worpel has already increased the DDA’s online presence and...
DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly. Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.
Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
Last push for Shannon’s Home Cooking angel tree donations
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking and Dis N’ Dat thrift store in Gwinn are helping families in need this Christmas. Inside Shannon’s Home Cooking there is an angel tree that lists the ages and interests of children whose families need help giving them Christmas gifts.
Furnace malfunction leads to Escanaba adult foster home evacuation
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An adult foster home was evacuated late Wednesday night because of reported black smoke and flames. According to Escanaba Public Safety, emergency personnel were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care for black smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at 509...
