ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC graffiti mural made by Queens artist to honor Holocaust hero Tibor Baranski

By Matthew Sedacca
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z90Mx_0jmNT2z100

A graffiti mural honoring a Holocaust hero who saved the lives of thousands of Jews in Hungary is set to be unveiled in Nolita on the first night of Hanukkah.

On a wall outside Spring Street’s Vig Bar, Queens-born graffiti artist Fernando “SKI” Romero has been spray painting a 35-foot-by-12-foot image of the late Tibor Baranski, a young Catholic priest who who faced death in rescuing at least 3,000 Jews during Nazi occupation.

“The fact that [the reveal night] ended up being a holiday about fighting hatred, a holiday about being a light on the nation, all of that just fits so perfectly with what we were doing,” said Craig Dershowitz, CEO of the nonprofit Artists 4 Israel, which seeks to combat anti-Semitism and spearheaded the mural.

In 1944, the 22-year-old Budapest cleric saw it as his religious duty to aid Jews being persecuted and killed by the Nazis in his homeland.

Driving to roundups in the papal nuncio’s Rolls Royce, the young rebel bluffed his way past guards and flashed official-looking papers, in one case swaying the release of dozens of captive Jews destined for death camps, according to the Buffalo News.

He also helped set up safe houses and printed fake documents for Jews that enabled them to flee the country, according to New York Jewish Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyzTf_0jmNT2z100
The mural is outside Spring Street’s Vig Bar.
J.C.Rice

“This gentleman dedicated and risked his life for humanity,” Romero told The Post. “I don’t look at it like he saved only Jews…he basically risked his own [life] for others.”

The Good Samaritan barely survived a death march after being captured by Soviets in 1945. He fled Hungary for Italy during the 1956 revolution, where he eventually left the priesthood and married his wife, Katalin, WBFO reported . Together they eventually moved the US, settling in Buffalo, NY, where he lived until his death in 2019.

Romero’s Baranski mural, produced in a dotted style akin to Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, also features a QR code that passersby are encouraged to scan. This opens a link detailing Baranski’s story and his selfless actions.

“I’m excited for people to see it and I’m excited for them to find out who this person is,” Romero said. “This person did all of this, and what a better way to commemorate this soul by glorifying them in the way that they should be.”

The painting is part of Artists 4 Israel’s ongoing series titled “Righteous Among the Nations Global Mural Project.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7kt4_0jmNT2z100
Romero is excited for people to learn about Baranski with the mural.
J.C.Rice

In addition to honoring non-Jews like Baranski who risked death to assist the persecuted people, the murals project aims to educate people on the horrors of the Holocaust outside the classroom and bolster cross-cultural support in fighting anti-Semitism .

In New York City, violence against Jews has soared, with anti-Semitic hate crimes increasing 125 percent in November , compared to the same month in 2021, per NYPD data.

“We realized there was lot of shame and blame in how we were approaching the discussion of anti-Semitism,” Dershowitz said. “We wanted to create heroes within countries and societies and communities … and say, ‘Here’s an opportunity. This is what standing up to hate and fascism looks like.’”

The mural of Baranski will be on display for at least nine months.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Newly elected GOP pol Lester Chang grilled by Democrats over residency: ‘I’m a Brooklynite’

Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang repeatedly declared, “I’m a Brooklynite!” during a heated legislative hearing Wednesday where Albany Democrats tried to prove he did not meet residency requirements in a bid to stop him from taking office. Chang defeated 36-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate in the 49th Assembly District covering Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights. But Democrats did not challenge Chang’s residency before the election. Instead, the Brooklyn Democratic Party urged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to investigate Chang’s residency — after Abbate’s embarrassing loss. And Heastie ordered the Assembly Judiciary Committee to undertake the extraordinary inquiry that...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Protesters spewed ‘pure hatred and bigotry’ outside Manhattan library hosting Drag Story Hour

A group of protesters spewed “pure hatred and bigotry” outside a Manhattan library that was hosting a Drag Story Hour event Saturday, but failed to stop the story time for neurodiverse children. The group was protesting against the event, in which drag performers read books to children, at the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library in Chelsea. Saturday’s story hour was specifically geared to be accessible to children with autism and other disabilities. The protesters held signs that read “Stop the nonsense. There are only 2 genders,” “Stop grooming kids for sex” and “Let kids be kids” while shouting...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC bus hijacked with fake gun | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

The Post’s Kevin Sheehan walks us through a terrifying bus hijacking in Queens. On Oct. 27, a paranoid schizophrenic, suspect Dwayne Gaddy, 44, ran onto a city bus – with what turned out to be a fake pistol, forcing the busload of passengers to evacuate and the driver to jump out of the window.   Gaddy’s attorney fears the suspect, who suffers from years of mental illness, will die at Rikers Island where 19 inmate deaths have been reported this year. “His client is very diminutive in stature. He’s a short, little guy. He looks like he weighs 120 lbs., sopping wet with a brick in his hand,” Sheehan says. Find out more in this episode of “Urban Legend.” [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShCtkYSaR6o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fake heiress Anna Delvey has sold $340K of truly awful artwork — that’s mostly of herself

She went from con artist to just the latter. Still wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet after her conviction for larceny and theft, fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, is making a living selling her paintings and drawings — raking in $340,000. Delvey sells originals for $25,000 and prints for $250 a pop, which have been snapped up by a global consortium of fans, including “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman, sources said. “It’s pretty crazy,” said art dealer Chris Martine of the interest in Delvey’s artwork since she launched her career in May. “We’ve sold prints to 40 or 50 countries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run

Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams touts gains in public safety during year-end speech on NYC crime

Mayor Eric Adams touted recent gains in public safety during a Wednesday speech in which he vowed that New Yorkers would continue to see crime fall during the second year of his administration. “Anyone who studies crimes, they know it’s about: How do we continue to trend in the right direction? We knew that it wouldn’t happen overnight,” the mayor said. “But we pushed ahead in spite of that. New York remains — and people sometimes forget this, but I really want to highlight this — New York remains the safest big city in America.” Adams added: “And in 2023, we want to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC gas station shooter arrested in similar Philadelphia case

A man suspected of shooting a Bronx gas station worker in an apparently random act last month was busted in Philadelphia – where he allegedly opened fire on a parking officer, officials said. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was nabbed Wednesday by US Marshals at a home where he was hiding out on W. Girard Avenue in Philly, authorities said.  Saulsbury is a suspect in the shooting a 49-year-old, long-time worker at the Sunoco on Boston Road near Astor Avenue in Allerton around 7 p.m. Nov. 22, authorities said. He has not been charged in the case. Chilling footage of the shooting, released days later, shows...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy