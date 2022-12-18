"As many as 250 migrants" were dropped off Friday at a trio of transit hubs around San Diego County, according to a county official. The migrants were brought to the El Cajon Transit Station; the Rancho Del Oro Transit Station, in Oceanside; and the Iris Avenue Transit Center, in the city of San Diego, officials told NBC 7. At this point, it's unclear where the migrants were being held prior to their release.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO