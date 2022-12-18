Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
FedEx and UPS Warn Storm Could Delay Holiday Packages, Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights
FedEx and UPS warned customers that holiday deliveries could arrive late because of bad winter weather. Snow, sleet, high winds and bitter cold from Winter Storm Elliott have swept through much of the U.S. More than 6,000 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 20,000 delayed this week. FedEx...
NBC San Diego
Federal Officials Drop Hundreds of Migrants at Transit Centers Around San Diego
"As many as 250 migrants" were dropped off Friday at a trio of transit hubs around San Diego County, according to a county official. The migrants were brought to the El Cajon Transit Station; the Rancho Del Oro Transit Station, in Oceanside; and the Iris Avenue Transit Center, in the city of San Diego, officials told NBC 7. At this point, it's unclear where the migrants were being held prior to their release.
