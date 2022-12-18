Contractor accused of bilking homeowner

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof.

Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre.

Here's what court papers say happened:

On Aug. 26, the homeowner contacted Hoffman about replacing a roof and adding sidings and gutters to his home. Hoffman agreed and gave the man an estimate for $26,135, which included a new metal roof, Tyvek house wrap, siding, gutters, and downspouts.

They agreed that work was to begin the last week of September.

Hoffman, 50, told the homeowner he needed half the money up front. The homeowner agreed and paid $13,000 using the payment app WePay. He received a confirmation email from WePay that the money was sent and a notice from First Columbia Bank that the money had been taken out of his account on Sept. 1.

But the last week of September passed and Hoffman didn't show up. The homeowner texted Hoffman on Oct. 8 to ask when he was going to start, saying the weather looked good, but Hoffman never replied.

The homeowner called Hoffman on Oct. 11, which he didn't answer, but Hoffman did call back the next day, saying he had other jobs going on and issues with equipment breaking down. He told the homeowner he would try to get there soon to start.

Hoffman didn't respond to a phone call on Oct. 15 and on Oct. 28, when he hadn't shown up to start the work, the homeowner texted Hoffman and told him not to come. He asked for his $13,000 deposit back, to which Hoffman replied, "Yes, sir."

He asked for the money again two days later, but Hoffman didn't answer and never returned the money.

Hoffman was charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.