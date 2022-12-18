Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous cold and wicked wind Thursday & Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow has moved out early this morning but a few more flurries are possible the rest of the day. Now blowing snow, dangerous cold and wicked winds are going to be the issue today and Friday. Wind chills will dip as low as -45 at...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Omaha's Open Door Mission is preparing to take more people in in advance of the winter storm and the holidays. Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. New study explores drawbacks of cash bond. Updated: 12 hours ago. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet & cold before the nasty winter weather rolls in
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are very cold in the single digits early this morning. Wind chills are near -10 as well. Unfortunately the strongest wind will line up with the coldest temps today as we try to warm into the teens this afternoon. North winds up to 25 mph...
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
WOWT
Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas
A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 12 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
News Channel Nebraska
Metro under winter weather watch
Folks in and around Omaha are sparring with Mother Nature today, with a big fight scheduled for later this week. A light glaze of of ice and snow less than an inch kept drivers on their toes today, a warm-up for much heavier snow likely starting. late Wednesday into Thursday.
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
WOWT
Extreme cold complicating road treatment and snow removal
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the evening rush wraps up. 5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds. Roads continue to fare well as this 6 First Alert Weather Day continues. Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks. Updated: 13 hours ago. Omaha Public Works...
WOWT
Winter storm updates: I-80 closed at Missouri River bridge due to icy conditions
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the evening rush wraps up. 5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds. Roads continue to fare well as this 6 First Alert Weather Day continues. 3 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet, city says it's ready. Updated: 14 hours...
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
WOWT
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
WOWT
Omaha Hanukkah Celebration
November proved to be a deadly month on Nebraska's roads. U-Hauls are assisting tenants who have yet to leave their apartments following the city declaring them unsafe. Our next storm brings snow, wind and cold Wednesday through Friday.
klkntv.com
John Henry’s gives tips to keep water and hot air flowing in extreme cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Lincoln preparing for extreme winter weather, a local business has some tips to keep your water pipes and your furnace running smoothly over the next couple of days. John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air employee Mike Joy said one common problem is outdoor pipes...
WOWT
City of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County declare snow emergency
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
WOWT
Omaha Salvation Army to open warming centers amid cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three warming centers are opening as cold weather sets in. The Salvation Army of Omaha says three warming centers will open starting Tuesday this week. “When the weather turns dangerously cold, The Salvation Army opens warming centers to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” The Salvation Army said. “Extreme cold weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly, the very young, and those with specific medical conditions.”
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
Comments / 0