ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday night forecast

Omaha's Open Door Mission is preparing to take more people in in advance of the winter storm and the holidays. Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. New study explores drawbacks of cash bond. Updated: 12 hours ago. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas

A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Days

Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 12 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro under winter weather watch

Folks in and around Omaha are sparring with Mother Nature today, with a big fight scheduled for later this week. A light glaze of of ice and snow less than an inch kept drivers on their toes today, a warm-up for much heavier snow likely starting. late Wednesday into Thursday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme cold complicating road treatment and snow removal

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the evening rush wraps up. 5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds. Roads continue to fare well as this 6 First Alert Weather Day continues. Omaha Public Works reminds residents to clear sidewalks. Updated: 13 hours ago. Omaha Public Works...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Hanukkah Celebration

November proved to be a deadly month on Nebraska's roads. U-Hauls are assisting tenants who have yet to leave their apartments following the city declaring them unsafe. Our next storm brings snow, wind and cold Wednesday through Friday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Salvation Army to open warming centers amid cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three warming centers are opening as cold weather sets in. The Salvation Army of Omaha says three warming centers will open starting Tuesday this week. “When the weather turns dangerously cold, The Salvation Army opens warming centers to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” The Salvation Army said. “Extreme cold weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly, the very young, and those with specific medical conditions.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy