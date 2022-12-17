Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Fox 59
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
His family announced the news Thursday. Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
Fox 59
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Watson After Missing Late TD
The Packers quarterback had a simple message for the rookie receiver after an unconverted chance in the fourth quarter. Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.
Fox 59
Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers are favored by less than a field goal at home against the Raiders in a prime-time matchup Saturday. The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at...
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Kickers
Streaming options for next round of the fantasy playoffs. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs
Austin Ekeler only has one top 10 finish over his last four games. He'll get back on track against the Colts in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow looks to continue his hot streak. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends
George Kittle led all tight ends in scoring last week and he'll look to duplicate that against the Commanders in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test
He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses
Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
Knicks Lose Draft Pick Due to Tampering With Jalen Brunson
New York signed him to a massive four-year deal in free agency. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks were found to have “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” with guard Jalen Brunson. As a result, New York was stripped of its second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Fox 59
SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Fox 59
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue
San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
Comments / 0