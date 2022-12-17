ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59

Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

His family announced the news Thursday. Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox 59

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Watson After Missing Late TD

The Packers quarterback had a simple message for the rookie receiver after an unconverted chance in the fourth quarter. Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox 59

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers are favored by less than a field goal at home against the Raiders in a prime-time matchup Saturday. The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Kickers

Streaming options for next round of the fantasy playoffs. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler only has one top 10 finish over his last four games. He'll get back on track against the Colts in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris

The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow looks to continue his hot streak. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle led all tight ends in scoring last week and he'll look to duplicate that against the Commanders in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test

He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Fox 59

Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses

Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Knicks Lose Draft Pick Due to Tampering With Jalen Brunson

New York signed him to a massive four-year deal in free agency. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks were found to have “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” with guard Jalen Brunson. As a result, New York was stripped of its second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 59

SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox 59

Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue

San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

