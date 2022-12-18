Read full article on original website
KU Jayhawks hope to take care of business vs. Harvard before heading home for holiday
What happens in Thursday night’s Kansas-Harvard men’s basketball game will go a long way toward determining the overall grade for the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks’ 2022-23 nonconference season. So says KU coach Bill Self, whose Jayhawks (10-1) take a four-game winning streak into a 6 p.m. home game...
Why KU’s Jalen Wilson should thrive vs. Harvard: Jayhawks basketball opponent breakdown
The Kansas basketball team faces Ivy League opponent Harvard on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in a highly anticipated matchup for both coaches. The Jayhawks won their first and only other meeting with the Crimson, prevailing 75-69 in 2015 at Allen Fieldhouse. This time around, Harvard is coming off a 62-57...
Kansas Jayhawks jump four spots in updated Associated Press men’s basketball top 25
Kansas men’s basketball, which clobbered Indiana by 22 points on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, has jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Purdue (11-0) received 40 first-place votes and remained No. 1 this week. UConn (12-0) improved one slot and checked in at No, 2. The Huskies received 21 first-place votes.
KU coach Bill Self on expected winter weather: ‘Cold never called off a basketball game’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self isn’t concerned about the frigid temperatures affecting KU’s game against Harvard. The two teams will face off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN2. “We know it’s going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before,” Self...
After 1 mother complains, Kansas school board removes social justice lessons
Going against a district recommendation, the Lansing school board removed high school English curriculum after a parent complained that her daughter’s course had been “hijacked by a social-political agenda” and was “representative of critical race theory.”. The school board in Leavenworth County last week voted 4-3...
