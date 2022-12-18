ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

After 1 mother complains, Kansas school board removes social justice lessons

Going against a district recommendation, the Lansing school board removed high school English curriculum after a parent complained that her daughter’s course had been “hijacked by a social-political agenda” and was “representative of critical race theory.”. The school board in Leavenworth County last week voted 4-3...
LANSING, KS

