Cesar Chavez High senior tennis superstar awarded as finalist for the Tracy Macnai-Burrell Sportsmanship Award by Kern Communities Tennis Association

963kklz.com
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise
Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s who will be headlining Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee today announced two musical acts headlining the Verizon Stage at the free Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. Arizona-grown rock band Jimmy Eat World and award-winning country music artist Lee Brice will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
kjzz.org
Choosing the right Arizona firewood matters. Here's why
Not all wood is created equal. That's the first thing you'll learn when you pull into Berry Bros Firewood Co., a small industrial space just off 53rd and Washington streets in Phoenix. Some wood burns fast, some slow. And cooking with different kinds of wood can change the way your...
East Valley Tribune
QC landmark restaurant sold
After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’
Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Organix Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Cheech, Lowriders, Swag and Weed
It's been 10 years since Arizona Organix opened to serve metro Phoenix's local cannabis patients and became Arizona's first state-approved medical marijuana dispensary. To celebrate, Cheech Marin, dozens of lowriders, musicians, and an estimated crowd of 2,500 people met up on December 10 at the dispensary's locale in Glendale. They...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern employers beset by outside recruiters
It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
KGUN 9
Student loan forgiveness program would help Black, Latino borrowers in Arizona
PHOENIX — Student loan forgiveness could eliminate college debt for thousands of Black and Latino borrowers in Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 800,000 Arizonans have federal student loan debt. By canceling it, advocates say, Black and Latino incomes could increase and help reduce the racial wealth gap.
fox10phoenix.com
Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store
PHOENIX - Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from a grocery store in north Phoenix is now a millionaire!. A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. The winning...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
worktruckonline.com
Logistics Plus Opens Arizona Warehouse
Logistics Plus (LP) opened a new 1.1 million square foot warehouse in the greater Phoenix area. The new warehouse, located at the NEC Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road intersection in Glendale, Arizona, is adjacent to the 543 thousand square foot warehouse Logistics Plus opened earlier in the year. Logistics...
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Phoenix to Hawaii flight
HONOLULU — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition,...
