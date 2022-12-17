ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fox 59

Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

His family announced the news Thursday. Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox 59

Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury

The journeyman played collegiately at Tennessee from 2013-16. Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 59

Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris

The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 59

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers are favored by less than a field goal at home against the Raiders in a prime-time matchup Saturday. The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 59

JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test

He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Fox 59

Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman

The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Tampa Bay Times

This might be the right time for a break for the Lightning

DETROIT — The NHL’s decision to reschedule Friday’s game in Buffalo due to a severe winter storm forecast to impact the area extended the Lightning’s Christmas break. All players receive a league-mandated three days off, but with no game on its schedule until Wednesday, Tampa Bay won’t play for a week.
TAMPA, FL
Fox 59

SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
ALABAMA STATE

