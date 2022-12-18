ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
Isaiah Wong scores 24 as No. 22 Hurricanes hold off No. 6 Virginia 66-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
Cold front to bring chilly Christmas weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday night, lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog developing into the overnight hours and through Thursday morning. Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Foggy to start the day, then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with a few late-day showers and thunderstorms.
