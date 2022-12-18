BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo (9-5) since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.

