Red Sox World Series champion J.D. Martinez jumps to Dodgers

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Another member of the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox is heading west.

A week after longtime infielder Xander Bogaerts inked a monster 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, slugger J.D. Martinez is set to don Dodger Blue next year, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal that will reunite Martinez with fellow Red Sox champion Mookie Betts is worth one-year and $10 million.

In addition to Betts, the jump to Dodgerland will also reunite Martinez with hitting coach Robert Von Scoyoc, who worked with the slugger during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and was influential in Martinez’s meteoric rise.

Since joining the Red Sox in 2018, Martinez was selected for the All-Star Game four times as a Designated Hitter, hitting 130 home runs, and driving in 423 runs.

Martinez drove in 6 runs during Boston’s march to a World Series title in the 2018 postseason.

