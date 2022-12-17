McKewon: How Purdue, Wisconsin and Nebraska charted different courses with their hires

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks
On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12. Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
Kearney Hub
Coach Rhule says Nebraska will have 'good offensive line' this year led by Donovan Raiola
Matt Rhule’s heard it on his team and, well, everywhere around town: Nebraska’s offensive line was the biggest problem on a 4-8 squad last season. He’s not buying it. He doesn’t believe NU has to overhaul its roster of linemen the way interim head coach Mickey Joseph suggested would be necessary.
Kearney Hub
Wide receiver Barry Jackson decommits from Nebraska, flips to Cincinnati
A signing day mostly filled with good news for Nebraska now includes one decommitment. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson made a signing day flip from Nebraska to Cincinnati, he announced on Wednesday. The three-star wide receiver was a Mickey Joseph recruit who committed to Nebraska in July...
Kearney Hub
Signee Spotlight: Josh Fleeks comes to Nebraska after committing to Matt Rhule twice
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA (in high school) How he got here. Fleeks was a signing Day win in 2018 for then-Baylor coach...
Kearney Hub
Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Umanmielen was another of Nebraska’s targets in the early days of December, and visiting him in Texas was a priority for Matt Rhule and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Kearney Hub
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman chose Nebraska twice
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. A longtime Nebraska recruiting target, Coleman attended every NU home game during the 2022 season and committed to Nebraska in October. People are also...
WATE
Vols edge rusher declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior edge rusher Byron Young will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Young announced the decision on his Twitter. “What a ride it has been,” said Young in his social post. “Thank you to Vol Nation for welcoming me with open arms to Rocky Top. […]
