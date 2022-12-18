Read full article on original website
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks
On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12. Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Umanmielen was another of Nebraska’s targets in the early days of December, and visiting him in Texas was a priority for Matt Rhule and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Coach Rhule says Nebraska will have 'good offensive line' this year led by Donovan Raiola
Matt Rhule’s heard it on his team and, well, everywhere around town: Nebraska’s offensive line was the biggest problem on a 4-8 squad last season. He’s not buying it. He doesn’t believe NU has to overhaul its roster of linemen the way interim head coach Mickey Joseph suggested would be necessary.
Matt Rhule full press conference on signing day
Matt Rhule's heard it on his team and, well, everywhere around town: Nebraska's offensive line was the biggest problem on a 4-8 squad last season. And he's not buying it, writes Sam McKewon.
Signee Spotlight: Josh Fleeks comes to Nebraska after committing to Matt Rhule twice
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA (in high school) How he got here. Fleeks was a signing Day win in 2018 for then-Baylor coach...
