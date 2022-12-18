ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks

On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12. Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
Matt Rhule full press conference on signing day

Matt Rhule’s heard it on his team and, well, everywhere around town: Nebraska’s offensive line was the biggest problem on a 4-8 squad last season. And he’s not buying it, writes Sam McKewon. "I even had people in the NFL say, ‘Hey, you need to go get...
