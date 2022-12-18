Read full article on original website
Savannah Belles Ferry will run as bus bridge service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit’s Savannah Belles Ferry will run as a bus bridge service. Passengers drop off and pick up will be at Congress and Bull St. to the Westin, every 30 minutes.
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission providing emergency warming center availability
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission will be providing emergency warming center availability this weekend. The Grace House Day Center on 120 Farm Street will be open Friday, Saturday, and Monday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The Emergency Warming Center will be open...
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15. According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street...
Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety
The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
Gas prices continue to go down ahead of the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday morning, the average price around the nation is $3.10 a gallon. But according to Gas Buddy the national average is expected to drop to $2.98 on Christmas Day. This will be the first time the average around the country has dropped below $3 a gallon in nearly 600 days.
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
INTERVIEW: Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a local non-profit with a mission to help children and strengthen families. Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah has been helping the Savannah community for more than 70 years.
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
Storm Team 3 shares an evening update on upcoming winter weather
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Storm Team 3’s Alysa Carsley teamed up with Lead Investigative Reporter Brett Buffington to share an evening update on possibly record-breaking freezing temps this weekend answering some of our viewers’ most pressing questions.
