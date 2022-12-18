ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
blufftonsun.com

Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety

The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Gas prices continue to go down ahead of the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday morning, the average price around the nation is $3.10 a gallon. But according to Gas Buddy the national average is expected to drop to $2.98 on Christmas Day. This will be the first time the average around the country has dropped below $3 a gallon in nearly 600 days.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy