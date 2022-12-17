Read full article on original website
Families celebrate Christmas at Ryves Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Families in the valley went to Ryves Youth center for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer. People enjoyed dinner during a live musical performance by local artists. Children shopped for loved ones in Santa’s workshop. They also wrapped gifts and took pictures with Santa.
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.
THPD searching for suspect of armed robbery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location to contact the US Marshal’s Task Force at 812-230-0295.
