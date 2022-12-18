ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, released on $50,000 bond

By Marissa Perlman
 4 days ago

Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, released on $50,000 bond 02:35

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, Robert Crimo Jr. is facing seven felony charges. He is accused of helping his son obtain a firearm and ammunition.

Crimo spent just one night behind bars in Lake County. His lawyers struck a deal with county prosecutors, and he was released on just $5,000 cash.

"He has done nothing wrong. This is an absurd charge," said Crimo Jr.'s lawyer, George Gomez.

Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he faced his first appearance in front of a judge for his bond hearing.

After internal talks between his attorney and the prosecution, Gomez said they reached a "deal," setting bond at $50,000 -- a huge drop from the state's attorney setting bond at $500,000 on Friday.

"Mr. Crimo is not a risk, and he is no danger to the community," said Gomez.

Gomez said his defense will center around parents overall not being responsible for the actions of their adult children.

"I don't think there is any way, possibly, that someone can say that a parent, especially consenting for an adult that's 19 years old, can be able to predict the future," he said.

In response to whether that still applied even though he did exhibit some violent behavior before signing that document, Gomez said, "I don't believe there's evidence at this moment showing that."

The charges are based on Crimo Jr. sponsoring his son's application for a gun license in 2019. He was 19 and could not get a FOID card without his father's signature.

Prosecutors have said Robert Crimo III attempted suicide by machete in April 2019, and in September of that year was accused by a family member of making threats to "kill everyone," and that his father was aware.

"He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway," said State's Attorney Eric Rinehart. "This was incredibly reckless, and a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the victims on July 4."

Legal experts have said it's rare for an accused shooter's parents to face charges, in part because it is difficult to prove.

Crimo Jr. is charged with one count for every death in the mass shooting.

"We're going to be fighting this every step of the way," Gomez said.

Crimo Jr. surrendered to police on Friday. As part of his bond agreement he was forced to turn in his FOID card and any weapons he owns.

He will be back in court next month.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

