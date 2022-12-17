Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
NHL postpones 2 games scheduled for Friday because of weather
Lightning at Sabres, Red Wings at Senators each rescheduled. The NHL has postponed two games originally scheduled for Friday due to a forecast of severe winter weather. On Wednesday, the League announced the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo had been rescheduled for March 4. On Thursday, the NHL announced the game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa was rescheduled for Feb. 27.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Bruins try to extend home point streak to 20
Islanders can sweep Rangers; Carter to play 1,200th game when Penguins host Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Thursday. Bruins can extend home point streak to...
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled due to impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Golden Knights in Vegas on Wednesday
Arizona plays next at home on Friday against Los Angeles. Christian Fischer recorded two points, Juuso Valimaki added a goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Daniil Miromanov, Mark Stone, William Carrier, and Michael...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
MTL@COL: Game recap
DENVER -- Jake Allen starred in goal, but Canadiens fell 2-1 in overtime to the defending Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday. It was Montreal's first game against former Hab Artturi Lehkonen since dealing the 27-year-old to the Avs last spring. The Canadiens opened the scoring for a second consecutive game...
NHL
Recap: Third Period Sinks Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Minnesota
Mason McTavish scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Dostal made 38 saves, but the Minnesota Wild earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-3 on the season and 5-8-0 on home ice. McTavish put the Ducks ahead early...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS
FLAMES (15-12-6) vs. KINGS (18-12-5) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (31) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (13) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (35) Goals -...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
Red Wings defeat Lightning, end 6-game skid
DETROIT -- Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a six-game skid with a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Rasmussen set NHL career highs for goals and points in a game playing on a line...
NHL
RECAP: Rasmussen's four-point night pushes Red Wings past Lightning, 7-4
A day after head coach Derek Lalonde admitted his club was battling confidence issues, Michael Rasmussen's four-point night helped the Detroit Red Wings snap a six-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron also...
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Senators, National Hockey League announce postponement of Friday's game
OTTAWA - In conjunction with the National Hockey League and in consideration of an anticipated major winter storm, the Ottawa Senators announced today that tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
NHL
Preview: December 22 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try and win their seventh straight game Thursday, opening a back-to-back set against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 20-6-6 (46 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday,...
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
Comments / 0