Louisiana State

brproud.com

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
LOUISIANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits

Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
NOLA.com

Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
LOUISIANA STATE
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
LOUISIANA STATE

