Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits
Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
NOLA.com
Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
KTBS
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year
photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
kalb.com
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against Biden Administration over vaccine. The Pelican Center for Justice filed suit against the Biden Administration in the Western District of Louisiana on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr., who was denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the United States Army.
theadvocate.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
NOLA.com
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
theadvocate.com
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
NOLA.com
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
Comments / 0