Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
NOLA.com
Bill Cassidy: Effort to increase federal money for coastal restoration dead for 2022
A push to land nearly $2 billion for coastal restoration in Louisiana through higher royalty payments has failed for the year, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Tuesday. "This is extremely frustrating because it was not just about Louisiana but about every coastal community in the country," Cassidy told reporters. Cassidy...
NOLA.com
Federal appeals court sides with Attorney General Jeff Landry in vaccine mandate lawsuit
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to lift a lower court injunction barring the Biden administration from requiring federal contractors to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden first mandated the vaccinations in a September 2021 executive order, requiring government contracts to...
Comments / 0