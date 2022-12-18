ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLA

Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks secretary of DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. She had been serving as interim secretary since former Sec. Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Edwards also named...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

State audit uncovers more than $300,000 in possible jobless benefits fraud

Five people are accused of making a total of approximately $321,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports. The people are not named in the reports, though much of the alleged fraud is connected to one person identified as “A.B.” At least some of the claims might be legitimate, notes Greg Clapinski, investigative audit manager with the LLA.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

LA to move homeless residents into hotels

(NewsNation) — Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program to move homeless residents into hotels. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says in January of 2020, there were more than 580,000 people across the U.S. experiencing homelessness. In Los Angeles, more than 40,000 people are experiencing homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
myneworleans.com

Safe Schools Louisiana Announces 2022 Fall Semester Stats Ahead of Holiday Break

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For its third and final statistical release of the 2022 school year, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting Program is providing an overview of anonymous tip data to encourage important conversations about student health over the holiday break and provide an opportunity for school administrators to intervene, learn, and course-correct prior to the spring school semester. The Safe Schools LA app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Medical Marijuana Patient Workplace Protection Recommendations Approved By Task Force

“I do think that there is a problem with government stepping in and deciding what kind of relationship the employer and employee ought to have.”. A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

PosiGen Thanks You For Another Bright Year!

Gratitude. It’s the first word that comes to mind as we reflect on this past year. As PosiGen continues towards our purpose of solar for all, we know that we would not be here without the support of our community and the many partnerships we have formed along the way. We have partnered with so many great organizations, and they have helped us reach so many more deserving families. Together, we have made such a positive impact on the lives of those families, saved our customers millions of dollars, and helped to create a brighter tomorrow.
ARABI, LA

