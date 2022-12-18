Read full article on original website
KSLA
Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks secretary of DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. She had been serving as interim secretary since former Sec. Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Edwards also named...
NOLA.com
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
145K Louisiana households to see decrease in SNAP benefits
More than 145,000 households will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits.
kalb.com
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. This potential change comes after the state decided to move forward with a $2 billion pharmacy contract...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year
photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Business Report
State audit uncovers more than $300,000 in possible jobless benefits fraud
Five people are accused of making a total of approximately $321,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports. The people are not named in the reports, though much of the alleged fraud is connected to one person identified as “A.B.” At least some of the claims might be legitimate, notes Greg Clapinski, investigative audit manager with the LLA.
theadvocate.com
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
Unique angel bonfire honors crash victim who donated organs to save people on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bonfires on the Levee is an annual holiday tradition that attracts thousands of people to Louisiana. The creative and unique pyramids of burning logs pay tribute to the state’s culture and heritage, but there’s one, in particular, that has a very personal and special meaning.
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
newsnationnow.com
LA to move homeless residents into hotels
(NewsNation) — Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program to move homeless residents into hotels. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says in January of 2020, there were more than 580,000 people across the U.S. experiencing homelessness. In Los Angeles, more than 40,000 people are experiencing homelessness.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
Louisiana man sentenced after making threats to Member of Congress
According to the United States Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux has been sentenced by United States Judge Terry A. Doughty to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he made a threatening phone call to a U.S. Congress Member in New York.
myneworleans.com
Safe Schools Louisiana Announces 2022 Fall Semester Stats Ahead of Holiday Break
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For its third and final statistical release of the 2022 school year, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting Program is providing an overview of anonymous tip data to encourage important conversations about student health over the holiday break and provide an opportunity for school administrators to intervene, learn, and course-correct prior to the spring school semester. The Safe Schools LA app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.
marijuanamoment.net
Louisiana Medical Marijuana Patient Workplace Protection Recommendations Approved By Task Force
“I do think that there is a problem with government stepping in and deciding what kind of relationship the employer and employee ought to have.”. A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature.
NOLA.com
$10.8 million budget change vetoed by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper
Calling budget changes made by the St. Tammany Parish Council "fiefdom management," Parish President Mike Cooper said Tuesday he's vetoed a line item that directed almost $11 million to individual council districts for unidentified projects and wants to restore funding it cut for larger initiatives he proposed. The Parish Council...
NOLA.com
PosiGen Thanks You For Another Bright Year!
Gratitude. It’s the first word that comes to mind as we reflect on this past year. As PosiGen continues towards our purpose of solar for all, we know that we would not be here without the support of our community and the many partnerships we have formed along the way. We have partnered with so many great organizations, and they have helped us reach so many more deserving families. Together, we have made such a positive impact on the lives of those families, saved our customers millions of dollars, and helped to create a brighter tomorrow.
