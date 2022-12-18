Gratitude. It’s the first word that comes to mind as we reflect on this past year. As PosiGen continues towards our purpose of solar for all, we know that we would not be here without the support of our community and the many partnerships we have formed along the way. We have partnered with so many great organizations, and they have helped us reach so many more deserving families. Together, we have made such a positive impact on the lives of those families, saved our customers millions of dollars, and helped to create a brighter tomorrow.

ARABI, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO