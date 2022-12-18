LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock children with disabilities have a new way to get around thanks to the Lubbock Monterey Ambucs. These specially designed unique tricycles are custom-made and tailored to each child and their disability. For young Blair, the Ambucs removed the pedals on the trike since they would just get in the way of her prosthetic leg. Instead, her arms do all the work, which will help build her upper body strength.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO