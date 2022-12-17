ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critically wounded after stabbing attack in Long Beach

 3 days ago

Authorities are investigating a stabbing attack that left one man critically wounded Friday evening.

Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near 67th Way and Obispo Street at around 8:15 p.m. after learning of the attack.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in critical but stable condition.

According to the victim, he had just exited his vehicle when he was approached from behind by the suspect, who stabbed him and ran from the area before officers arrived.

There was no further information available as detectives investigate the incident.

