MSU women's basketball loses starter Gabby Elliott to season-ending ACL injury

Snitch, Quaffle, Chaser, Seeker and Keeper. If these terms mean anything to you, then you may be a "Harry Potter" fan. But to the MSU Quidditch team, these are the balls and positions that rule their favorite fantasy sport. However, to the team, these are not fantasy. The MSU Quidditch team, like many others internationally, have made this fantastical sport into a reality, traveling to play others in the game that originated in the "Harry Potter" novels. In the movies, Quidditch may be seen as a sport with flying brooms and magical balls. However, the team has turned it into...
