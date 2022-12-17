ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Hartford downs Saint Francis Brooklyn 67-51

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Rob Higgins scored 20 points as Saint Francis Brooklyn beat Hartford 67-51 on Saturday night.

Higgins shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-6). Josiah Harris added 11 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Larry Moreno shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (4-10) were led by Jared Kimbrough, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Kurtis Henderson added 12 points for Hartford. In addition, Braxton Jones finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

